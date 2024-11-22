The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, released the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website gujaratset.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on December 1 — Paper I from 9.30 am to 10.30 am, and Paper II from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. Applicants qualifying the exam will be eligible for appointment to Assistant Professor / Lecturer posts.

Steps to download GSET admit card 2024

Visit the official website gujaratset.ac.in On the homepage, click on GSET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GSET admit card 2024.