The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results of the Private and Bi-Annual examinations. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jkbose.nic.in .

JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part 1 (Class 11th) examination session annual (private)/ Bi-annual 2024 was conducted from September 6 to October 3, 2024, reports Hindustan Times.

A total of 59179 students enrolled for the exam, of which 27210 have been declared qualified. The overall pass percentage is 46 percent. The pass percentage for boys and girls are 43 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Steps to download Class 11th result 2024

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Result—Jammu Division Click on the “Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) - Session Annual(Private)/Bi-annual-2024” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 11th result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.