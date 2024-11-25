BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak final result 2024 declared; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the final result for the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator) under Advt No.- 01/19. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.
The Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main exam was conducted on August 29, 2024. A total of 1079 candidates have been declared qualified against 1294 notified vacancies. The Commission will release the mark sheet on December 5, 2024.
Steps to download Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak final result
Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.