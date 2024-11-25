The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final phase document verification schedule for Community Health Officer (CHO) posts 2022. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The final phase of DV will be conducted from December 2 to December 16 in two shifts — 10.00 am and 2.00 pm. A total of 10662 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round, of which candidates 3261 will appear for the final phase DV round. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5261 CHO vacancies.

Steps to download CHO Final Phase DV schedule 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the news notification Click on the “CHO 2022: Regarding Time schedule of Final Phase Document Verification” Check and download the schedule Take a print out for future reference

