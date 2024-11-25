The UP Board has released the timetable for the examination of the Class 10th and 12th. Interested students can check the timetable of Class 10th and 12th through the official website upmsp.edu.in.

The examination will be held between February 24 to March 12, 2025 in various shifts across the state.

How to check the UP Board timetable

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in On the homepage, scroll down to important information Click on the time table link Check the exam date and time Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the timetable.