The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will conclude the registrations for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Laboratory Technician), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Radiographer), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Physiotherapist), and Head Constable (Central Sterilization Room Assistant) (CSR Assistant)-2024. Eligible candidates can fill out their application forms on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to hire 12 vacancies for various posts. Earlier, a total of 20 vacancies were notified, of which Assistant Sub-Inspector (OT Technician), Constable (Peon), Constable (Telephone Operator Cum Receptionist), Constable (Dresser), and Constable (Linen Keeper) posts have been removed. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the official notification.

Steps to apply for ITBP ASI, HC and other posts

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for ASI, HC and other posts.