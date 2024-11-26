The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the objection window for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in the subjects of Economics (Advt. No. 21/2024) and English (Advt. No. 22/2024) held on 17.11.2024 and Hindi (Advt. No. 25/2024). Eligible candidates can submit objections related to various subjects through the official website hpsc.gov.in till November 28, 2024.

The examination was held on November 24, 2024.

How to submit the objections

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the important links Click on the objection link Submit the objection Save it for future reference

