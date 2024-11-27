The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test 2025 or AILET 2025. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 8 from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The exam is being held for admissions to the B.A.LL.B (Hons.), L.L.M, and Ph.D programmes for the academic year 2025-26.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AILET admit card 2025

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in Go to the AILET application account link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference