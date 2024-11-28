South Eastern Railway has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Apprentice posts. Interested applicants can apply for the vacancies on the official website rrcser.co.in till December 27, 2024.

A total of 1785 vacancies have been notified.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates, and 10 years for Physically Handicapped candidates. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognized Board with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee Rs 100. Applicants from the SC/ST/PWD category and female candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts 2024

Visit the official website www.rrcser.co.in On the homepage, go to Notice tab Click on Apprentice posts’ registration link Register and apply for the vacancies Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Apprentice posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.