The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) will end the process for submitting documents for the interview for the posts of Assistant Professor (Law) Exam-2022. Eligible candidates can submit their documents until November 28, 2024.

The commission has selected 52 candidates against the vacancies of 29 posts. Candidates can submit the documents with a late fee of Rs 3000 from November 29 to December 5. Candidates can submit the documents from December 6 to 12 with late fees of Rs 25,000.

How to submit the documents

The candidates can submit their documents through offline mode. Candidates are directed to ensure that they send their records by November 28, 2024, to the following address — “To, Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, Residency Area, Indore”. Candidates must write 'Records for Interview of Assistant Professor (Law) Examination-2022' on the envelope of their records.