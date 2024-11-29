The Jute Corporation Of India Limited (JCI) has released the admit card for the Non-Executive Cadre posts. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website jutecorp.in.

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 90 vacancies, of which 23 vacancies are for Accountant posts, 25 for Junior Assistant posts and 42 for Junior Inspector posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below: Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download JCI Non-Executive Cadre admit card

Visit the official website www.jutecorp.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Non -Executive Cadre admit card link Fill in your login details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

