The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registration window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024 today, November 30. Applicants can make changes to their forms on the official website mat.aima.in .

The CBT 1 will be held on December 7 and the admit card will be released on December 3, 2024. For additional details related to MAT 2024, candidates can visit the detailed notification from the link mentioned below:

Link to detailed notification.

Application Fee

Candidates who wish to take either Paper-Based Test (PBT) or Computer-Based Test (CBT) will have to pay Rs 2100. Candidates who want to appear either for PBT+CBT or CBT+CBT will have to pay an additional Rs 1500, in total of Rs 3600.

CBT 1 (Computer Based Test) Event Date Last Date for CBT 1 Registration November 30 Admit Card December 3 Exam Date December 7

CBT 2 (Computer Based Test) Event Date Last Date for CBT 1 Registration December 15 Admit Card December 18 Exam Date December 22

PBT (Paper Based Test) Event Date Last Date for PBT Registration December 7 Admit Card December 10 Exam Date December 14

Steps to apply for AIMA MAT 2024

Visit official website mat.aima.in Go to MAT Registration tab Fill all the required details Pay the fees and submit application Save application Print application form for future reference

About AIMA MAT

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardized National Level test that has been administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs.