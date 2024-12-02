Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited applications for the re-registration January 2025 Session. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in till January 15, 2025. The portal is open for both Indian and International students of the University.

“You will need to register on the Portal. Please click ‘New Registration’ button to proceed. Please provide your correct mobile number and e-mail ID, because we shall be able to send you confirmation and other important update only if we have your correct mobile number and e-mail ID. If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in. In case you face difficulty in registering…please approach your Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number,” reads the notification.

Steps to re-register for January 2025 session

Visit the official website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in Click on the Re-Registration link for the January 2025 session Key in your login details and submit Fill up the form and pay the fee Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to re-register for January 2025 session.