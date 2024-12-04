Nainital Bank Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Clerk posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.nainitalbank.co.in till December 22, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 25 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 32 years as on October 31, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed Graduation/ Post Graduation with a minimum of 50% of marks in Graduation/ Post Graduation examination in any of the recognized streams from a recognized university/ Institute, to the satisfaction of the Bank. Proficiency in Computer skills and knowledge of Hindi and English languages will be preferred. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 1000 is applicable.

Steps to apply for Clerk 2024

Visit the official website nainitalbank.co.in On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment” tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Clerk posts 2024.