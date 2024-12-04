The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Clinical Psychologist exam schedule 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on January 5, 2025, from 10.30 am to 12.00 pm. The exam will be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. The Commission will release the detailed programme at opsc.gov.in later.

The Commission aims to fill 6 Clinical Psychologist posts. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination and interview (Viva-voce test). The written exam will be an objective type paper consisting of 90 questions for 90 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The interview shall be of 10 marks.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the AEE Civil admit cards 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on December 8 from 10.00 am to 11.30 am. The exam is scheduled to be held at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur zones. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 AEE (Civil) posts.

