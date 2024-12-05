The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has started the application form for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Commandants posts through the official website upsc.gov.in till December 24, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 31 posts. Candidates can make corrections in their application window from December 25, 2024, to December 31, 2024. The last date for receiving a printed copy (hard copy) of the online application form along with enclosures/certificates by the CISF authority for further verification and forwarding the same to the Commission is January 10, 2025.

The Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 is scheduled for March 9, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill the Assistant Commandant (Executive) application

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the Assistant Commandant (Executive) application link Key in your details Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the Assistant Commandant (Executive) application form.