The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) will soon close the objection window for the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their objection and check answer key through the official website esb.mp.gov.in till December 5, 2024.

Objection fee

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 50 per question for objection representation.

ESB will prepare the final "key" (final answer) for evaluation after considering the erroneous questions in the question paper as well as the online representations received from the candidates.

How to submit the objections

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates section Click on the PSTET answer key link Login and fill the objection form Pay the fees and submit it

Direct link to fill the objection form.