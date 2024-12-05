The Supreme Court Of India ( SCI ) has started the application process for the recruitment of the posts of Court Master (Shorthand) (Group-A Gazetted Post), Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant (Group 'B', Non-Gazetted Posts) placed in Level 11, 8 and Level 7 7 with initial Basic Pay of Rs 67,700, Rs 47,600 and Rs 44,900 respectively. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website www.sci.gov.in till December 25, 2024, at 11.55 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Details: The age requirement for the Court Master (Shorthand) should be from 30 years to 45 years, for Senior Personal Assistant posts the age should be from 18 years to 30 years and for Personal Assistant posts the age limit should be 18 years to 30 years. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories.

Application Fee

Candidates will be required to pay a nonrefundable application/test fee of Rs 1,000 for General/OBC candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH candidates/Dependents of Freedom Fighters plus bank charges through online mode only.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website www.sci.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the application link Fill the application form Pay the application fee and submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.