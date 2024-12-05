The Indian Coast Guard ( ICG ) has started the online application process for the recruitment of the Assistant Commandant - General duty, Technical (Engineering and Electrical/Electronics) for the 2026 batch. Eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Commandant posts through the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till December 24, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 140 posts.

Age Limit

The applicants between the age group of 21 to 25 years as of July 1, 2025, can apply for General Duty (GD) posts. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates of reserved candidates. The applicants between the age group of 21 to 25 years as of July 1, 2025, can apply for Technical (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics) posts. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates of reserved candidates.

Selection Process

The selection of Assistant Commandants will be based on the Coast Guard Common Admission Test, Preliminary Selection Board, Final Selection Board, Medical Examination, and Induction. The last date of induction at INA will tentatively be December 27, 2025. The exact date will be mentioned in the Appointment letter. No further induction will be undertaken after December 31, 2025, under any circumstance.

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in On the homepage, go to the CGCAT link Click on the application link Fill all the required details Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.