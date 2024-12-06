SSC CGL 2024 Tier I result out at ssc.gov.in; here’s direct link
The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 is tentatively scheduled from January 18, 2025 to January 20, 2025.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 Tier I exam result. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website ssc.gov.in.
Here’s the official notification.
As per the official notification, candidates who have been shortlisted, category-wise, based on marks scored in the Tier-I Examination will appear in the Tier-II Examination. Also, separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-1), Statistical Investigator Grade-II (SI) (List-2), and all other posts (List-3).
Over 1.65 lakh candidates have candidates have been shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I). The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 is tentatively scheduled from January 18, 2025, to January 20, 2025.
How to check the SSC CGL Tier I result
- Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the result tab
- Click on the result link
- Check your result using the roll number
- Save it for future reference
Direct link to check the SSC CGL Tier I result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.