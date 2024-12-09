The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the provisional answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test 2025 or AILET 2025 . Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, By December 10 up to 8.00 am. A fee of Rs 500 per suggestion is applicable.

“While submitting objections, the candidates are advised to ensure that the question number in their Question Booklet matches the corresponding number in the Master Question Booklet. Any objection that does not align with the Master Question Booklet will be considered invalid and will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

The exams were conducted on December 8 from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm for admissions to the B.A.LL.B (Hons.), L.L.M, and Ph.D programmes for the academic year 2025-26.

Steps to download AILET answer key 2025

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in On the homepage, click on the AILET answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any, through the Candidate Login Portal

Direct link to AILET 2025 answer key.