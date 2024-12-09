The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) has started the application form for the recruitment of the Junior Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website www.iitmandi.ac.in till December 20, 2024.

This recruitment aims to hire for 35 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates are between the age group of 35 years. Age relaxation is provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates having a bachelor’s degree (Min. 55% marks) with knowledge of computer applications can apply for the posts. With at least 1 year of relevant experience. Candidates having Master’s Degree (Min 55% marks) with knowledge of computer applications. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application fee

The candidates of Un-reserved/EWS category have to the application fee of Rs 5,000, OBC candidates have to Rs 4,000 and SC/ST/Women/PwD/ESM candidates have to pay Rs 3,000 as the application fee. SC, ST, Women, PwD & ESM categories are exempted from payment of application fee. However, processing fee is being charged.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website www.iitmandi.ac.in On the homepage, go to the careers tab Go to the non teaching positions tab Click on the application link Fill in the required details and save the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the Junior Assistant posts application form.