The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released provisional answer key for the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) 2024 today, December 9. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

Applicants can submit objections, if any, from December 11 to 13, 2024. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The answer keys are out for various subjects including General Awareness and General Studies, Hindi, History, Political Science, English, Yajurved, Samanya Vyakranam, Vyakranam, and Sahitya.

Here’s the official notification.

The examinations were conducted from November 17 to 21, 2024. The Commission aims to fill 52 School Lecturer vacancies in various subjects.

Steps to download School Lecturer answer key 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

School Lecturer General Awareness and General Studies answer key 2024.

School Lecturer Hindi answer key 2024.

School Lecturer History answer key 2024.

School Lecturer Political Science answer key 2024.

School Lecturer English answer key 2024.

School Lecturer Yajurved answer key 2024.

School Lecturer Samanya Vyakranam answer key 2024.

School Lecturer Vyakranam answer key 2024.

School Lecturer Sahitya answer key 2024.