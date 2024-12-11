The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the answer key for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test ( PSTET ) 2024. Eligible candidates can check the answer key through the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in . Candidates can raise objections till December 15, 2024.

How to check the answer key

Visit the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in On the homepage, click on the answer key Check the answer key, submit objections, if any Download the answer key Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct to submit the objections.

About PSTET 2024

Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated with the PSEB. The examination is held at two levels— Paper I for candidates who want to teach from Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper II for candidates who want to teach from Class 6 to Class 8.