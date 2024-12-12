CGPSC Civil Judge result 2023 declared; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the final result of the Civil Judge posts 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
A total of 49 candidates have been shortlisted against 49 notified vacancies. As per the notification, 151 candidates were selected for the DV round, of which 150 appeared and 1 remained absent. The interview process was held from December 2 to 12, 2024.
Steps to download Civil Judge result 2023
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge result 2023 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Civil Judge result 2023.
Meanwhile, the Commission has reopened the application window for Subedar, SI, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the exam at psc.cg.gov.in till December 25, 2024. The online application correction window will open from December 26 to December 27.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 341 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.