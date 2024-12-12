The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the final result of the Civil Judge posts 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

A total of 49 candidates have been shortlisted against 49 notified vacancies. As per the notification, 151 candidates were selected for the DV round, of which 150 appeared and 1 remained absent. The interview process was held from December 2 to 12, 2024.

Steps to download Civil Judge result 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has reopened the application window for Subedar, SI, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the exam at psc.cg.gov.in till December 25, 2024. The online application correction window will open from December 26 to December 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 341 posts.

