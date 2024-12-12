Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force ( ITBP ) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication), Head Constable (Telecommunication), and Constable (Telecommunication) posts 2024. Eligible candidates can fill out their application forms through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till December 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 526 vacancies. The age limit for the Sub Inspector post is 20 years to 25 years, for Head Constable posts 18 years to 25 years, and for Constable posts, it is 18 years to 23 years as of December 14, 2024. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories. Candidates can check more details available in the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS category applying for the post of Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication) will have to pay Rs 200 and for the post of Head Constable & Constable (Telecommunication) will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Ex-servicemen and Females are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill out the application, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.