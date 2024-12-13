The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has released the admit card for the Administrative Officers–Scale I Generalists and Specialists posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uiic.co.in .

The online examination will be conducted on December 21, 2024. The paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English except for the tests of English Language. The recruitment drive aims to fill 200 vacancies — 100 for Specialists posts and 100 for Generalists posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UIIC AO admit card 2024

Visit the official website uiic.co.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment of Administrative Officers (Scale - I) Generalists and Specialists 2024 Now click on the AO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AO admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination and interview.