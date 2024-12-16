The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has started the application for the recruitment of a Civil Judge in the Department of Home, H.P through H.P. Judicial Service Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till Jan 5, 2025. The last date to submit the offline documents is January 13, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 21 posts of Civil Judge. The Preliminary Examination will be held at Shimla, Mandi, Kangra at Dharamshala.

Here’s the official notification.

“The candidates are required to upload the soft copies of requisite documents on the One Time Registration System (OTRS) Portal and also required to submit the self attested hard copies of same documents alongwith the printout (A-4 Size) of online application form to the “Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Nigam Vihar, Shimla-171002”. The candidates should also write the name of examination viz. “Himachal Pradesh Judicial Services Examination-2024” and Page 2 of 17 his/her application number on the envelope before submitting it to “The Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Nigam Vihar, Shimla – 171002” either by hand or by post by 13-01-2025,” reads the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 22 years but must not be more than 35 years of age as of the last date prescribed for submission of Online Recruitment Applications i.e. January 5, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must be a holder of a degree in law as recognized by the Bar Council of India on January 5, 2025.

Application Fee

Category Exam Fee Male candidates of General, General Physically Disabled (orthopedically disabled, Deaf & Dumb and Hearing Impaired), Economic Weaker Section(EWS) (not included in BPL category), Wards of Freedom Fighter categories (WFF), Wards of General Ex-Servicemen i.e. Dependents sons, daughters & wives of ExServicemen and General–Ex-Servicemen of Himachal Pradesh who are relieved from the Defence Services on their request before completion of their normal tenure of service under the Government of India. Rs 600 Candidates of Other States (including reserved category(s) candidates of other states) Rs 600 Male candidates of SC, ST, OBC, Wards of SC / ST / OBC Freedom Fighter (WFF), Wards of SC / ST / OBC Ex-Servicemen i.e. Dependents sons, daughters &wives of Ex-Servicemen, EWS covered under UR–BPL categories of Himachal Pradesh and ExServicemen candidates of Himachal Pradesh belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories who are relieved from the Defence Services on their request before completion of their normal tenure of service under the Government of India Rs 150 The Ex-Servicemen candidates of Himachal Pradesh who are relieved from the Defence Services after completion of their normal tenure of service under the Government of India, the Blind, Visually Impaired male candidates of Himachal Pradesh, and female candidates No fee

How to fill out the application

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the apply online tab Click on the OTR Fill the application form and pay the application fee Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.