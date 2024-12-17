SSC CGL Tier I scorecard released at ssc.gov.in; check details here
Candidates can check the scorecard through the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of the candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 Tier I exam. Eligible candidates can check their marks through the official website ssc.gov.in till December 31, 2024.
The SSC CGL Tier I exam result was released on December 5, 2024. Over 1.65 lakh candidates have candidates have been shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I). The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 is tentatively scheduled from January 18, 2025, to January 20, 2025.
How to check the SSC CGL Tier I marks
- Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
- Login using your registered ID and password
- Check your marks
- Download the scorecard
- Save it and take a print out for future reference
