The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the merit list for the recruitment of the post the Assistant Professor (College Education) - 2023 (Hindi). Eligible candidates can check their merit list and reserve list through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The interviews of the candidates provisionally declared successful for the interview were conducted from November 7, 2024, to December 13, 2024.

How to check the RPSC Asst Professor merit list

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the news and events Click on the merit list and reserve list link Check the list Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the merit list.

Direct link to check the reserve list.