SGPGIMS Nursing Officer result 2024 declared; check details here
Candidates can download their results from the official website sgpgims.org.in.
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has announced the results of the Nursing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sgpgims.org.in.
A total of 225 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification scheduled to be held on December 27 and 27, 2024. The exam was conducted on July 16, 2024.
Steps to download Nursing Officer result 2024
- Visit the official website sgpgims.org.in
- On the homepage, click on the Nursing Officer result 2024 link
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Nursing Officer result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.