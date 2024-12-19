The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the scorecard for the

Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIII) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers Scale-I, II, and III. Eligible candidates can check their scorecard through the official website ibps.in.

Candidates can check their result through the official website till December 26, 2024.

How to check the IBPS RRB Group A result

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, go to the recent updates Click on the result link Key in the required details Check the result and save it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the RRB Group "A" - Officers Scale-I.

Direct link to check the RRB Group "A" - Officers Scale-II (GBO).

Direct link to check the RRB Group "A" - Officers Scale-II (Specialist Officer).

Direct link to check the RRB Group “A” - Officers Scale-III.