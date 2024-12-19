The All India Management Association ( AIMA ) has released the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024 Computer based exam second(CBT 2). Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website mat.aima.in .

The AIMA CBT 2 exam will be held on December 22, 2024.

Exam Pattern

Candidates have multiple options to take the MAT exam. They can choose between the Paper-Based Test (PBT), the Computer-Based Test (CBT), or both (PBT + CBT). Also, there is an option to take both the Computer-Based Tests, CBT 1 and CBT 2.

How to download admit card for AIMA MAT 2024

Visit official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, login in your account Download the admit card Save it and take a print out for future reference

About AIMA MAT

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardized National Level test that has been administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs.