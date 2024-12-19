CAT result 2024 likely soon; final answer key out at iimcat.ac.in
Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website iimcat.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is likely to announce the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website iimcat.ac.in. Earlier, IIM released the CAT 2024 final answer key.
The computer-based exam was conducted on November 24, 2024. CAT 2024 is a prerequisite for admission to various Postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. Listed non-IIM member institutions can use CAT 2024 scores.
Steps to download IIM CAT result 2024
Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Login button for Registered Candidates
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.