The Gujarat Public Service Commission ( GPSC ) has released the final result for the Assistant Professor, Tuberculosis and Respiratory Medicine / Pulmonary Medicine / T.B. and Chest Diseases, G.S.S., Class-I, Advt. No. 75/2023-24. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in .

The commission has shortlisted a total of 10 candidates for the appointment. The commission has also kept 6 candidates in the waiting list. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 12 posts. The candidates who have not qualified can check their marks.

How to check the GPSC Assistant Professor final result

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, go to advertisement tab Check the final result Download the result Take a print for future reference

Direct link to check the GPSC Assistant Professor final result.