Today, December 21, is the last date to apply for the Security Screener (Fresher) posts in AAI Cargo Logistics & Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS). Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website aaiclas.aero . Earlier , the application window was scheduled to close today, December 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 247 Security Screener posts.

Here’s the extension notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 27 years as on November 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Graduation from any recognized Board /University/ Institution, with 60% marks for General and 55% marks for SC/ST candidates. Ability to read/ speak English, Hindi and/ or conversant with local language.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Unreserved/OBC category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC/ ST/ EWS and Women candidates subject to submission of a valid certificate issued by an appropriate authority.

Steps to apply for Security Screener posts 2024

Visit the official websites aaiclas.aero Go to Careers—Security Screener (Fresher) application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Security Screener posts 2024.