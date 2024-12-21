IDBI ESO result 2024 announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website idbibank.in.
IDBI Bank has announced the results of the Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO) 2025-26 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.idbibank.in.
The online exam was conducted on December 1, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 100 vacancies.
Steps to download ESO result 2024
Visit the official website www.idbibank.in
Go to the Careers—Results of various Recruitment Projects
Click on the ESO 2025-26 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ESO result 2024.
Selection Process
The selection process shall comprise of Online Test, Document Verification, Personal Interview, and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.