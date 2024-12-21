IDBI Bank has announced the results of the Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO) 2025-26 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.idbibank.in .

The online exam was conducted on December 1, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 100 vacancies.

Steps to download ESO result 2024

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to the Careers—Results of various Recruitment Projects Click on the ESO 2025-26 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ESO result 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process shall comprise of Online Test, Document Verification, Personal Interview, and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).