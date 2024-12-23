Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card for the SI, and Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprbassam.in.

The written exam will be conducted on January 5, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 203 vacancies, of which 144 vacancies are for Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 51 for Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions, 7 for Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO, and 1 for Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

“Candidates will have to produce a hard copy of the Admit Card and a Photo Identity Card issued by the Government such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter-ID Card to appear in the Written Examination and must follow all the instructions mentioned in the Admit Card,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SI and other posts’ admit card

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the SI and other posts’ admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SI admit card 2024.