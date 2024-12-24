The Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board has released the provisional answer key of the Junior Clerk posts in the DPO cadre. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website odishapolice.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 27 up to 10.00 am. A fee of Rs 250 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted from November 16 to December 4, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Jr Clerk answer key 2024

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment for Jr. Clerk DPO Cadre link Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Junior Clerk answer key 2024.