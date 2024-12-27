The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur ( RSMSSB ) will end the application process for the recruitment of the posts of Junior Engineer and Junior Engineer Agriculture today, December 27, 2024. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire 1111 posts of Junior Engineer and 115 posts of Junior Engineer Agriculture.

Here’s the official notification for Junior Engineer.

Here’s the official notification for Junior Engineer Agriculture.

Application Fee

The application fee for OBC/EBC applicants in the General category and Creamy Layer category is Rs 600. The application fee for OBC/EBC, Economically Weaker Section/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, and Divyaangjan applicants in Rajasthan's non-Creamy Layer category is Rs 400.

Age Limit

The applicant must have attained the age of 18 years on January 1, 2025, and must not have attained the age of 40 years. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

How to apply for JEN/JE Agriculture posts

Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in Login using your details Fill the application form Submit the application form Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for JEN/JE Agriculture posts.