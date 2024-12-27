WBPSC Clerkship answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions from December 30
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.wb.gov.in.
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Clerkship Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.wb.gov.in. Applicants can submit suggestions from December 30, 2024, to January 5, 2025.
The examination was conducted on November 16 and 17, 2024.
Steps to download Clerkship answer key 2023
Visit the official website psc.wb.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Clerkship answer key 2023 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Clerkship Paper I answer key.
Direct link to Clerkship Paper II answer key.
Direct link to Clerkship Paper III answer key.
Direct link to Clerkship Paper IV answer key.
