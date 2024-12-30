The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission ( OSSSC ) has started the online application form post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)- Science (PCM) in Government schools under ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application through the official website osssc.gov.in till January 31, 2025. Candidates can register for the posts till January 22, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 29 posts. There is no application fee for this post.

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the apply online tab Click on the application link Fill the required details Save the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the OSSSC TGT Science Teacher form.