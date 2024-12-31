The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has started the online application for the recruitment of the Junior Assistant (Fire Service) in AAI: Eastern Region. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application through the official website cdn.digialm.com till Jan 28, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 89 posts. Only candidates who are domiciled in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim States can apply for the above posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Age Limit

The candidates applying for the posts shall be 18 to 30 years as on 01/11/2024. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories.

Application Fee

Application fee of Rs 1000 (Rupees One Thousand only) (Including GST) to be paid by the candidates belonging to UR. OBC, EWS category.

How to apply for AAI Junior Assistant posts

Visit the official website cdn.digialm.com On the homepage, go to the application link Fill the application form Enter the required details Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for AAI Junior Assistant posts.