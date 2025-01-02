The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the competitive examinations for the year 2025. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Agriculture Officer Exam is to be held on April 20, 2025, and the Geologist Exam will be held on May 7, 2025.

How to check the RPSC exam schedule

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the news and events sections Click on the schedule link Check the exam schedule Download the exam schedule Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the exam schedule.