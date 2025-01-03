The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Dental Hygienist mains exam admit card. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website upsssc.gov.in .

The mains examination will be held on January 5, 2025, from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. This recruitment drive aims to fill 288 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the UPSSSC Dental Hygienist admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the examination tab Click in the ‘Download main exam admit card’ Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the UPSSSC Dental Hygienist admit card.