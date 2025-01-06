The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will close the online application window for the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD entrance tests for admission to the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) today, January 6, without a late fee. Eligible candidates can fill their application forms on the official website nift.ac.in . Candidates can fill out their application forms with the late fees of Rs 5,000 from January 7 to 9, 2025.

Candidates can change their application form from January 10 to 12, 2025. The tentative date for the examination is February 9, 2025.

Steps to fill NIFT forms 2025

Visit the official website nift.ac.in On the homepage, go to the admissions tab Click on the admissions link Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NIFT application form 2024.

NIFT Entrance Test

The entrance test for NIFT is conducted all over India for admission in UG & PG Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph. D for NIFT Admissions –2025 UG (Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Bachelor of Fashion Technology ( B.F.Tech .), & PG Programmes (Master of Design (M.Des.), Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.), Master of Fashion Technology ( M.F.Tech .) (Regular) and NLEA (NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)- B.Des., NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)- B.F.Tech for NIFT Admissions. The examination will be conducted in 82 cities across the country in both Hindi and English medium.