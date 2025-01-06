The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the exam schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services/ Posts (Group-C) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services (Main) Examination-2023 is tentatively scheduled for March 7 to 9, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the admit card link Key in required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference