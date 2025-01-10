The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the admit card for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (OSSTET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bseodisha.ac.in .

The exam will be conducted on January 17, 2025, reports Hindustan Times. The applicants should score minimum 45% (68 marks out of 150) marks in each paper to qualify OSSTET. In case of SC/ ST/ PH/ SEBC candidates the minimum pass mark shall be 35% (53 marks out of 150). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download OSSTET admit card 2024

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in Click on the OSSTET admit card 2024 link Key in your your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to OSSTET admit card 2024.