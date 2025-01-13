Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Teacher of LP Schools and Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher of UP Schools under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at dee.assam.gov.in from February 15 to March 31, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4500 Teacher posts, of which 2900 vacancies are for Assistant Teacher of LP Schools and 1600 for Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher of UP Schools. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Assistant Teacher (Advt. A) notification 2025.

Direct link to Assistant Teacher (Advt. B) notification 2025.

Steps to apply for Assistant Teacher posts 2024

Visit the official website dee.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Teacher registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.