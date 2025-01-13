The UP Sainik Schools Society has released the results for the UP Sainik School Entrance 2025-26 for Classes 6th and 9th. Eligible students or their parents can check the entrance exam results through the official website upsainikschool.org.

The students who have qualified the written exam have to appear for the interview process.

About UP Sainik Schools

UP Sainik Schools are run by the UP Sainik Schools Society. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is its Chairperson and the school is fully financed by the state government. These schools were established to provide highly subsidized quality education to selected students of UP with the help of military officers and also to make it functional as a nursery and feeder institution for the N.D.A.

How to check the result

Visit the official website upsainikschool.org On the homepage, go to the result link A new PDF will appear on the screen Download the result and interview schedule Take a print out for future reference

